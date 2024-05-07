On X, fans slammed Kim Kardashian’s corseted look which snatched her waist to an impossibly tiny size, making them wonder if she was even able to breathe.

On Monday, May 6th, Kim K fitted in with the year’s gala theme, “The Garden of Time,” as she walked the red carpet donning in a Maison Margiela corset, a John Galliano cardigan and a silver metal skirt that featured flowers and leaves.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, on x, one person declared, “umm her poor intestines,” while another pointed out, “She looks like she’s about to pass out.” Fans believes that the Kardashian is setting a “gross beauty standard.”

After the 2024 Met Gala’s theme was revealed, some social media users suggested its focus on “the fragility and ephemerality of fashion” could be a subtle dig at Kardashian inspired by her 2022 Met Gala outfit.