A student of the St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada has been confirmed as missing by the school.

A statement from the university said that their department of public safety is working closely with the Royal Grenada Police Force, and that an extensive investigation and search are underway.

According to Loop News appropriate measures by the University administration are in place, such as the deployment of DPS Personnel Safety Patrol and K-9 trained dogs and notification of the student’s emergency contact.

The Royal Grenada Police Force, in their own statement called for the help of the public in locating 35 year old medical student Liam Fisher.

Fisher was last seen on Saturday, September 9 attending the Grenada Hash House Harriers run from the Marian Playing Field.