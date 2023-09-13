Guyana has signed two bilateral agreements and Memorandum of Understanding with the peninsular Arab country Qatar.

The signed agreements, aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two nations, covered the Promotion and Protection of Mutual Investments and Economic and Technical Cooperation, while the MoU is on Legal Cooperation between the two nations.

The documents were signed by Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kabbi and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al Thani.

The signing of the agreements comes on the heels of the historic one-day State Visit by the Amir.