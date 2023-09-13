The death toll from the Nigeria boat accident has risen as dozens of passengers still remain missing.

The death roll now stands at 28, emergency services said on Monday.

Local communities have mobilized in support of search operations after the boat ferrying more than 100 passengers capsized along the Niger River.

According to Al Jazeera, most of the passengers were women and children who were travelling to their farmlands.

It took several hours before help could reach the community in Mokwa district because of its remote location, and villagers nearby were on the lookout for bodies floating on the river.

Niger Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago described the accident as “shocking and sorrowful”.