Masicka has officially announced his signing to Def Jam Recordings, with Pieces featuring Jahshii as his first release under the newly minted deal.

Tunji Balogun, Chairman and CEO of Def Jam Recordings, said in a release: “Def Jam has always been the home for great artists across the wide spectrum of Black music, and Masicka is very much emblematic of that vision.”

Def Jam, one of many divisions of Universal Music Group, is based in Manhattan, New York. Capleton was signed to the label, where he released two albums: Prophecy, which went on to peak at No. 65 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart in 1995, and I-Testament, back in 1997.

They are also home to 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Dave East, Jhené Aiko, Justin Bieber, Muni Long, Nas, and others, according to their official website.

Masicka’s 438, released in December 2021, was the third best-selling Jamaican Reggae/Dancehall album in 2022.

The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, and went on to rack up 30 million on-demand streams and 35,000 units in the United States by the end of 222, according to data from Billboard’s sales tracker Luminate.