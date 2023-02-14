A new policy pertaining to nutrition in schools in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being considered.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on WEFM’s Issue At Hand Program. The Prime Minister said that this new policy will also involve the type of food being sold at shops and trays in the vicinity of schools.

“We considered draft policy papers, they’ve been in the draft, they have to be updated, PAHO and WHO are helping us, CARPHA is helping us; A specific policy for schools, the program for nutrition in schools and also for the shops and so on and the people with the trays who sell around the schools—and the kind of sugary drinks and whole heap of the corn curls—we want to see them still continue in business but selling healthier foods,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says that the school feeding program will also be dealt with. He noted that while the program has been improved, it will be ensured that it will be properly monitored.

The Prime Minister also made mention of a larger draft policy paper that will deal with nutrition from infants to seventeen year olds.