Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will face the best Arsenal team since he has been in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal, managed by Guardiola’s former assistant Mikel Arteta, are seeking a first top-flight title since 2004.

But City would climb above current league leaders Arsenal with a win.

Guardiola is unbeaten against Arsenal in the Premier League, winning 11 of 12 fixtures – including the five most recent trips to Emirates Stadium.

Wednesday’s game is the first league meeting between the two sides this season, although they did face each other in the FA Cup last month, with City winning 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Nathan Ake.