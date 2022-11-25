One man was shot dead by police officers in the Turks and Caicos Islands as they continued their crack down on crime.

Police identified the deceased as Brandon Rahming.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF) reported that cops challenged a group of men, who they believed were armed, as they carried out an operation in Dock Yard, Providenciales.

Cops did not disclose what led to officers opening fire on Rahming or the other men.

RTCIPF said two non-police issued firearms were recovered at the scene of the shooting.

During the same incident, another man was arrested for firearms and drug offences and he remains in police custody.