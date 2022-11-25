The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is advising their customers to activate emergency domestic water storage measures.

This advisory comes as the CWSA advised in a release that in the present heavy and persistent rainfall conditions; mudflows and landslides above the CWSA’s intakes, damage to the authority’s transmission pipelines remain real possibilities.

They cautioned that any such eventuality will result in an unscheduled disruption of water supply. Because of this, the CWSA, in their release went on to state:

“Customers are once again advised to immediately activate emergency domestic water storage measures in order to minimize inconveniences while the CWSA’s teams work towards system restoration.”