Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has insisted that another bank holiday will put more strain on an already burdened business sector.

While responding to discussion on the Government’s initial plan to celebrate Barbados’ independence and transition to a republic on November 30, under Barbados National Day, the Prime Minister stated that citizens must consider the national interest of the country; the island has 13 public holidays.

“Let me say this, every time we talk about a bank holiday, there are consequences to it. And the reality is that our businesses in a lot of the areas in this country are already on the margin, some of them, in terms of trying to survive.”Mottley said

She stressed that Independence Day will never change, however, an independent committee will be established to review how the historic transition should be commemorated.