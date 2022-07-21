The British Virgin Islands Police Force has reported that officers of the Marine Branch have charged a 30-year-old male resident of Chalwell Estate with smuggling migrants.

The suspect who will appear before the Magistrate’s Court at the next available sitting is likely to receive additional charges in relation to this matter.

In the early morning hours of Monday, officers of the Marine Branch attempted to intercept a suspicious vessel in the Sir Francis Drake Channel with a number of persons on board.

The vessel sped off, officers gave chase and the captain ran the boat aground in the area of Manuel Reef where persons onboard tried to flee the area.

On shore, officers of the Armed Response Team, Marine Unit and Beat and Patrol captured and detained 16 illegal immigrants.

Three additional persons who escaped were later detained, bringing the total to 20 persons, including the captain. No injuries were reported.

The 19 persons include women and children who are nationals of Venezuela, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Haiti, St Maarten and Guyana and are being detained by the Immigration Department while repatriation arrangements are being initiated.