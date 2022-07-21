Less than half of the maximum sentence is what convicted rapist Addison Browne got for violating a 13-year-old girl in 2019.

Addison, the half-brother of Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne, was declared guilty of rape by a 9-member jury after a trial in the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda.

In the trial held last month, it was revealed that the now 44-year-old bus driver raped the school girl in his private vehicle in broad daylight while parked under a tree.

In his defense, Addison told the court that the family of the girl was extorting him for money and made the accusations when their attempts failed.

The jury did not buy his story and instead returned a guilty verdict, offering him up to the hands of Justice Ann-Marie Smith for sentencing.

Smith sentenced him to spend 13 years at Her Majesty’s Prison after beginning with a starting point of 12 years.

The offense carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment or 30 years in this regard.