Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was bestowed with Nicaragua’s highest decoration as the people of Nicaragua commemorated the 43rd anniversary of the Sandinista Popular Revolution on July 19th.

President of the Republic of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega presided over the act in which Gonsalves was given the Augusto C Sandino Order, the highest decoration in Nicaragua.

The award was named in commemoration of Augusto Cesar Sandino, the maximum Nicaraguan national hero.

Gonsalves, who was on an official visit to Nicaragua and was a special guest at the event, was given the award for his support and defense of the Sandinista Popular Revolution.

He thanked Nicaragua for the award on his official Twitter account.

He tweeted: “I thank my friend H.E Daniel Ortega, President of the Republic of Nicaragua and the people of that great country for this award, and I solemnly affirm that I will do my best to live up to the high expectations.”

Dr. Gonsalves prior to this ceremony was also conferred the “Doctor Honoris Causa Award” on July 18 from the Universities of the Autonomous Regions of the Nicaraguan Caribbean Coast (URACCAN), and the Bluefields Indian and Caribbean University (BICU).