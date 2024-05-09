Police were again called back to Drake’s mansion after security stopped a man from going onto the property after his surety guard was shot.

The man claimed he was there to see Drake while trying to force his way onto the property.

However, Drake is reportedly not at the property and is instead in Houston at his second home.

Drizzy’s security guard is now recovering in a hospital after having undergone surgery for gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Drake has remained silent amid all the happenings in his circle.