Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could be named Premier League player of the season for a second consecutive year.

The 23-year-old Norway international has been nominated for the award alongside City team-mate Phil Foden.

Arsenal midfielders Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, Chelsea forward Cole Palmer, Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk complete the shortlist.

The winner, decided by a public vote and a Premier League panel, will be announced on 18 May.