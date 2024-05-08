Sex crimes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are not being taken seriously enough.

This is according to leader of the Opposition Dr. Godwin Friday, who was at the time speaking on WE FM’s Activated Mornings program this week.

Dr. Friday called for the general approach to sexual offences in Vincentian society to be changed.

“The problem we have in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is that we are moving from a stage where sex crimes have been very underplayed in our society in terms of how people regard them. You know, people regard these things as, you know, it’s just sex. You have the abuses in the homes, you have abuses from people in different levels of power in various offices, going all the way from rape to sexual harassment in the workplace, which we don’t hear much of, and that is something that also needs to be addressed as a general approach in the society to dealing with these very serious offenses.” Dr. Friday said.

Dr. Friday during his appearance on the program, repeated his call for there to be special legislation that deals specifically with sexual offences. He said this would include the definition of the offences as well as set out policy statements as to how these offences would be dealt with.