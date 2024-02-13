Machel Montano has been crowned the 2024 Calypso Monarch.

After returning to Calypso for his only release of the 2024 Carnival season, Montano proved that everything he touches still turns to gold.

Machel performed in third position at Sunday night’s Dimanche Gras at the Queens Park Savannah against reigning Monarch Duane Ta’Zayah O’Connor and ten others, but they just couldn’t get past his presentation of ‘Soul of Calypso’.

Former Calypso Monarchs Karene Asche and Roderick ‘Chuck’ Gordon were second and third respectively.

Mical Teja, who performed his powerhouse hit ‘DNA’, placed fourth.

Former Monarchs Helon Francis, Kurt Allen, and Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters finished fifth, eighth, and 10th respectively.