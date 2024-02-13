India batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the third Test against England through injury.

Rahul also missed the second Test with a thigh issue, which India won to level the series 1-1.

It is yet to be confirmed whether all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will return after a hamstring injury.

Devdutt Padikkal replaces Rahul in an already depleted India squad, with star batter Virat Kohli confirmed to miss the remainder of the series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) added that Rahul “has reached 90% match fitness” and is expected to return for the fourth and fifth Tests.

The third Test starts in Rajkot on Thursday 15 February.