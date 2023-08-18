Liverpool have signed midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart for a fee of around 19m euros, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The 30-year-old Japan international has agreed a four-year contract.

Endo can also play at centre-back but has been signed primarily as a central defensive midfielder.

The signing of Endo, who captains the Japanese national team and had been the skipper of Stuttgart, follows the departures of ex-Reds midfielders Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.