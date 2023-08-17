Telecommunications provider FLOW has announced its latest initiative – the upgrade and improvement of its 3G and 4G Mobile networks.

Flow via an official release said it will discontinue its 2G spectrum effective September 30th, 2023, saying the move will deliver faster data speeds and additional coverage for mobile customers.

The telecommunications provider said the move also prepares customers for a better roaming experience when travelling to the US and other territories where 2G is no longer supported.

“With the increased demand for high-speed data and the increase in the number of 4G capable handsets on our network, retiring our 2G spectrum is a necessary step in keeping up with the evolving needs of our customers,” said Country Manager of Flow St. Vincent and the Grenadines Wayne Hull.

Flow urged their customers to upgrade their 2G sim cards and devices to 3G or higher to avoid service interruption, as after September 30th, those devices will no longer be compatible.