The head of Maui’s emergency management agency has resigned after coming under criticism for not activating the island-wide network as fast-moving flames bore down on the Hawaiian town of Lahaina.

“Today Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation of Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Administrator Herman Andaya,” a Maui County press release said on Thursday.

“Citing health reasons, Andaya submitted his resignation effective immediately.”

At least 111 people are known to have died in what was the deadliest wildfire in the United States in over a century. The final toll is expected to be considerably higher.

Andaya said this week he did not regret the decision to not sound powerful warning sirens as a deadly wildfire ripped through the city.

Many of those who were killed are believed to have been trapped in their homes or caught in their cars as they made a desperate last-minute bid to escape.

Andaya’s decision not to activate the sirens is one of a number of perceived missteps by local officials before, during and after the blaze which have angered survivors, who say more lives could have been saved.