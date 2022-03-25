Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood were England’s unlikely saviours after the tourists’ top order collapsed on day one of the decisive third Test against West Indies.

Having been asked to bat first on a lively pitch, England crumbled to 114-9 before Leach and Mahmood shared a crucial last-wicket partnership of 90 in Grenada.

Mahmood was bowled in the final over of the day for 49, his highest score in professional cricket, but not before he and Leach had dragged England to 204.

That represents an admirable recovery from England, who were facing being dismissed below 100 when they fell from 23-0 to 90-8 earlier in the day.