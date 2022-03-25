Shenseea is praising Beenie Man for giving her a early career boost.

Shenseea’s first studio album ALPHA, which debuted at number two on the Reggae Billboard charts, has gotten the recognition she desired and then some. But, the 25-year-old artiste has heaped praise on two of the albums featured collaborators, Sean Paul and Beenie Man, for helping her during the early stages of her career when very few persons believed in her talent.

“I am a big fan of Beenie and I am a big fan of timeless music,” she stated in a recent interview with Fyah 105. Shenseea continued “Who is better to help me produce some of my own timeless music?”

“When I just started out in the music industry, doing my covers and putting them out on social media, Bennie Man was one of the first artiste them that message me. Him say ‘yo pull up at the studio, yuh bad’ and that was the first recording studio I ever went to.”

Shenseea continued to highlight how much of a supporting figure Beenie Man has been throughout her career and how much of a pleasure it was having him on her very fist album.

Shenseea also had high praises for Sean Paul, who she explained has also been a key figure in her career, offering her words of encouragement and motivation.

Both artistes collaborated on Shenseea’s album in Henkel Glue and Lying If I call it love, two songs which, respectively, adds to the authentic Dancehall and Reggae nature of the album.