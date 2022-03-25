Some 20,100 visas have been issued by the UK to Ukrainian refugees with family links to the UK, the Home Office has said.

On Thursday, the government had received 35,500 applications under the Ukraine family scheme, which launched earlier this month.

The UK has been increasing its visa offer to refugees from the Ukraine war, extending it to parents, grandparents and siblings as well as “immediate family” and lengthening the visas to three years.

But it has faced criticism that its scheme is less generous than the European Union’s, with member states allowing Ukrainian refugees in for up to three years without a visa.

The UK government has also launched its Homes for Ukraine scheme, which will let people in the UK host refugees in their homes.