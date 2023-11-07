Lauryn Hill has addressed her late appearances to her live shows, stating that the paying attendees should consider themselves lucky that she even shows up at all.

Hill, who is presently on her “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour”, at a recent show in Los Angeles hit back at those who criticized her for always being late to her shows.

“They say, ‘Oh, she’s late’ and ‘She’s late tonight.’ Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this blood ras stage every night,” Hill said.

Hill has been infamous throughout the years for her tardiness and seems to be unbothered by the complaints of her fans who continue to pay their hard-earned cash to see her perform.

Hill’s tour along with Fugees bandmates Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel comes two years after the group’s highly anticipated 25th-anniversary tour of their Grammy-winning sophomore album “The Score” was delayed and ultimately canceled after one show in New York City’s Pier 17 for Global Citizen Live.