Iga Swiatek has absolutely dominated Jessica Pegula to lift the trophy high in the WTA finals.

Swiatek who has now moved to the top of the women’s rankings, needed to beat Pegula to overtake Aryna Sabalenka as world number one and she did so with a dominant win.

It is the first time Swiatek has won the WTA Finals tournament.

She is the youngest champion of the tournament since Petra Kvitova’s 2011 win at the age of 21, BBC Sport reports.

The victory ensured Swiatek will end the year as world number one for a second consecutive season.