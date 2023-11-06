St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ homicide count for 2023 now stands at 47 following the killings of three men.

The deaths of Maurice Primus and Zack McIntosh were recorded on the night of Friday November 3rd.

According to a report from iWitness News, Primus was shot and killed along the road to the playing field in Fair Hall, while on his way back from a karaoke session when he was shot about his body by masked assailants.

Zack McIntosh passed away in the hospital following an injury that allegedly came as a result of him being stomped by a relative during an altercation.

The latest of SVG’s homicides reportedly came last night when a man was shot and killed in Layou. He has been identified as Tambu Patrick, a resident of Layou.

According to the Searchlight Newspaper this was the third occasion on which Patrick was shot, the first time being on March 14th, 2018.

The deaths of these men brought SVG’s homicide toll for this year to 47, four higher than the nation’s record count of 42 which was set last year.