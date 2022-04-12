Glamorgan’s Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne is relishing the prospect of an intense “heated battle” with Nottinghamshire and England paceman Stuart Broad.

The pair are likely to face off in a County Championship Division Two game at Trent Bridge on Thursday, 14 April.

“I won’t expect anything less from Broad and you can’t expect anything less from me,” said Labuschagne.

“I think James Pattinson is back as well, it’ll be a very heated battle.”

Labuschagne, the world’s top-ranked Test batsman, has arrived from a multi-format tour of Pakistan to play five Championship matches and a handful of T20 games in his latest spell at Glamorgan.