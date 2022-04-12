Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said his invasion of Ukraine will achieve what he called its “noble” aims.

Speaking alongside Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko, Mr. Putin claimed that a clash with Ukraine had become “inevitable”.

Mr. Putin said he had been left with no choice but to launch the invasion in a bid to protect the Russian speaking Donbas region.

The UN says 10 million people have fled their homes since the invasion began.

But during a public appearance marking the 61st anniversary of Yuri Gagarin becoming the first man in space, Mr Putin insisted that his forces are aiding oppressed people in separatist regions of Ukraine.

The Kremlin claims that Ukraine has committed genocide against Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine, but there is no evidence to suggest that is the case.