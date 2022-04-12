The Batman streaming release date arrives from WarnerMedia, with the acclaimed franchise reboot set to drop on HBO Max on April 18. Robert Pattinson leads the ensemble cast of the film as the titular DC hero alongside Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot before he’s known as The Penguin. Matt Reeves is at the helm for The Batman, having taken the reins from Ben Affleck following his initial retirement from the role and the DC Extended Universe.

The Batman centers on Bruce Wayne in his second year of fighting crime in Gotham City as the titular vigilante. As he uncovers a deep web of corruption within the city, Batman finds himself further challenged by the arrival of serial killer the Riddler, who is targeting Gotham’s elite citizens, including Bruce, in a desire to expose a dark secret from their pasts. In order to stop the cryptic killer, Batman must forge new alliances with those in Gotham’s seedy underworld, including Catwoman, and those seeking to make a difference in the city, namely Gotham City Police Lieutenant Jim Gordon.

Just over a month after the film soared to theaters to critical and commercial success, WarnerMedia has announced The Batman’s streaming release date. The Robert Pattinson-led film is officially coming to HBO Max on Monday, April 18. Additionally, The Batman will air on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m. EST.