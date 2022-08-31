Grammy Award-winning singer Koffee donned Arsenal’s new Jamaica-inspired, adidas-designed pre-match jersey, for her performance at the Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday.

The jersey, which is made of the Jamaican national colours – black, gold and green feature a bold, all-over geometric print and according to Arsenal, was designed and revealed at the carnival in a bid to celebrate its Jamaican supporters.

On Tuesday, Koffee, Arsenal and adidas London shared images of herself at the event, clad in a pair of green adidas Firebird track pants with white Three Stripe branding and triple white Superstars.

“Notting Hill Carnival 🇯🇲 🔥with the @adidaslondon and @arsenal family,” she noted on her Instagram page, while Arsenal noted: “Gratitude is a must. @originalkoffee delivering the ultimate warm-up this carnival, featuring our 22/23 pre-match shirt 🔥,” on its Instagram page.

On Jamaica’s Independence Day, August 6th, adidas Football had announced that it would be outfitting all the Jamaican national football teams come 2023, and would be supplying not just the kits, but all other on and off-pitch gear for the squads.