Hiring is ramping up in the hotel construction sector, with impressive progress being made on several resort projects in the country.

This is according to Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves while speaking on radio. Minister Gonsalves made mention of Royal Mills Resort at Ratho Mill and the discussions he held with those in charge, expressing his satisfaction at the increase employment taking place there.

“The hotel construction sector, the facility at Ratho Mill—the Royal Mill resort. They have also ramped up their hiring. I had a very useful meeting with the man in charge of that resort right before I travelled and then again while I was overseas at a second zoom meeting with them where they were explaining their plans. They have already started to step up their hiring as well and they have resumed a lot of the activity that has slowed down during the covid period and all of those facilities, that I’ve said with the exception of the Marriott, which has not yet started work but the Black Sands Hotel, the Sandals Hotel, the Holiday Inn Express and also the Myers Resorts in junction. All of those facilities are employing additional workers.” The Finance Minister said.

Minister Gonsalves said that he is pleased to see that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and volcanic eruptions of La Soufriere, to see these major construction projects picking up steam, and hiring additional Vincentians.