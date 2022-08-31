British teenager Emma Raducanu says she is looking forward to starting with a “clean slate” after an early end to her US Open title defence.

Raducanu, 19, is set to tumble down the world rankings after losing in the first round to France’s Alize Cornet.

Despite the “disappointing” defeat, she hopes she can build firmer foundations in what is still her first full season on the WTA Tour and come back stronger.

Raducanu rocketed to fame by winning last year’s US Open as a little-known qualifier, but has found the transition to being full-time on the tour difficult.