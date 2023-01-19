Debut albums from Jamaican artistes Koffee, Shenseea and Masicka were the best-selling projects from Jamaican artists released in 2022, according to data provided by US sales tracker Luminate Data.

Koffee’s 10-track project “Gifted”, released by Promised Land/RCA, amassed some 77.8 million on-demand streams in the US and has spent 38 weeks on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

Shenseea’s album “Alpha” pulled in 56.6 million on-demand streams in the US and has spent nine weeks on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. A curious mix between Dancehall, Reggae, Hip-Hop, and Pop, Shenseea pulled out all the stops that would guarantee Alpha a vibrant and engaged audience in the U.S.

Masicka’s debut album “438”, being called one of the best dancehall albums of all time, spent seven weeks on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, and tallied 30.4 million on-demand streams in the US alone.