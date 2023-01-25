Koffee has made her debut on not one, not two, but three new Billboard charts thanks to the song “Gimme”, a Dancehall collaboration by English singer Sam Smith, which featured the Jamaican singer and Canadian singer Jesse Reyez.

Released on January 11, of this year, the song debuted at No. 167 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and at No. 179 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart. It has also opened at No. 75 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100.

These are Koffee’s first entries on the three Billboard charts.

Her breakout hit Toast (2019) had only entered three Airplay charts in the US, peaking at No. 47 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, No. 24 on the Billboard Rap Airplay chart, and No. 37 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

Gimme marks Smith’s 26th entry on the Canadian Hot 100, and their 9th entries on the Global 200 and Global Excl. 200 charts.

It also earned Reyez her first entries on the Global 200 and Global Excl. 200 charts, and her sixth entry on the Canadian Hot 100.

The song’s official music video has so far picked up 2 million views on YouTube, while the audio has received over 9 million plays on Spotify.