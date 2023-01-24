The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 62 year old Businessman of the United States/Bequia Frankie Gooding.

According to an official release from the Public Relations and Complaints Depart of the RSVGPF on Saturday 21st January 2023 at about 7:30 pm, Gooding and a friend were boarding a vehicle when an assailant approached and shot him.

The 62 year old businessman was taken to the Port Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The killing was caught on a video which is being circulated on social media. Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the assailant.

Persons with information that can assist are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816.