As St. Vincent and the Grenadines observes National Parks Awareness month, acting Director of the National Parks authority Rodica Tannis has highlighted the benefits of parks to young children.

Miss Tannis said that parks allow children an outlet for expression without the presence of their electronic devices.

“ For children, especially with disabilities, finding ways to get active can be difficult. A park with an inclusive playground that allows children to play and have fun makes a difference. It removes devices in this modern age where device and connection to devices is the be-it-all and it allows children to come together and enjoy each other’s company.

Studies have shown that children who engage with others of different abilities from themselves increase their positive feeling for others and playgrounds and parks serve as the community space where children of all backgrounds can gather and play together.” She said.

National Parks Awareness month commence May 1st and will end on May 31st.

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority has announced a slate of activities, some of which are already underway.