After beating rap heavyweight Drake to grab the rap album of the year grammy award, Killer Mike was seen being arrested by officers the same night.

In a video uploaded to X, he was walked out of the Grammy Awards in handcuffs.

The LAPD said on social media that the rapper was taken into custody because of a “physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court.

They did not provide details on when that incident happened or what the circumstances were.

Killer Mike has dismissed his detention at the Grammy Awards ceremony as “a speed bump” on a night in which he swept three major rap categories.

The Los Angeles police department said he had been taken into custody in relation to a physical altercation inside the event venue on Sunday.

The 48-year-old, real name Michael Render, was booked on a misdemeanour battery charge, police added.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

“We hit a speed bump and then we head back to the party, man,” the rapper told an Atlanta-based radio show in his first comments after his release.