Lionel Messi says he hopes to play Inter Miami’s final game of a preseason tour of Asia after his no-show in the team’s previous match in Hong Kong at the weekend disappointed a legion of football fans.
The Argentinian’s benching for the highly anticipated match in front of a sellout crowd at Hong Kong Stadium has turned into a public relations debacle for his Major League Soccer side and organisers of the local event.
Speaking to media for the first time since the team and their co-owner David Beckham were booed off the field, Messi said on Tuesday it was “disappointing” that he was unable to play, citing swelling in his adductor muscle.
