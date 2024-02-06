Lionel Messi says he hopes to play Inter Miami’s final game of a preseason tour of Asia after his no-show in the team’s previous match in Hong Kong at the weekend disappointed a legion of football fans.

The Argentinian’s benching for the highly anticipated match in front of a sellout crowd at Hong Kong Stadium has turned into a public relations debacle for his Major League Soccer side and organisers of the local event.

Speaking to media for the first time since the team and their co-owner David Beckham were booed off the field, Messi said on Tuesday it was “disappointing” that he was unable to play, citing swelling in his adductor muscle.