The planned secondary school for the East St. George community of Brighton will have a focus on technical and vocational education and training as well as the arts.

Area Representative for East St. George and Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves disclosed this during his appearance on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday.

Minister Gonsalves said he hopes with this offering that students with particular talents will see the planned institution as viable option.

“For the secondary school in Brighton, it looks almost like University campus. It’s a really beautiful design that we have secured money from the Saudi Fund for development and we are going to focus on two areas in addition to the usual academics. One if TVET education so there are going to be some specific facilities on the campus—I have to call it a campus for TVET—and the other is education in the arts, so it’s going to have facilities for music and cultural performances so we hope that kids that have particular talents will see that school as a viable option,” Minister Gonsalves said.

Funding for the school in Brighton, which is set to commence construction this year was secured through the Saudi Development Fund.