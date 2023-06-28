Award-winning actress, director, and producer Kerry Washington is enjoying her Jamaican vacation as she connects with her Jamaican heritage with the help of Ding Dong and Sean Paul.

The famous actress was spotted rocking out at Uptown Mondays, a strict dancehall event where she was spotted showing off her dance moves with artiste Ding Dong. A day before, she was spotted at the Kingston Creative Art Walk Festival in Downtown, Kingston.

Washington is a Golden Globe nominee and well known for her stellar performance in the series Scandal and has Jamaican heritage through her mother, Dr. Valerie Washington. The actress is also related to General Colin Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State.

Attendees were surprised at spotting Washington at the Art Walk, where she stopped to take photos with excited fans and posted several photos showing her youthful frame and glowing skin.