Bowler Issy Wong has been recalled to England’s squad for the T20 leg of the women’s Ashes but there is no place for batter Tammy Beaumont.

Beaumont scored 208 – the highest score for England by a woman – in the defeat in the Test earlier this week but has not played a T20 since January 2022.

Wong, 21, was left out of England’s T20 World Cup squad earlier this year and was not picked for the Test XI.

The first T20 is on Saturday with Australia leading the series 4-0.

England must win five of the remaining six games – three one-day internationals follow the three T20s – to regain the Ashes from Australia.