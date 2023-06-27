The finalists of this year’s Ragga Soca and Power Soca Monarch competitions were announced on Tuesday 27th June 2023 by the Carnival Development Corporation the CDC.
The artistes that made it to the finals of the Ragga Soca competition include:
1. Hance John – Bruk out
2. Javid ‘Jay-R’ Rouse – Love of Carnival
3. Omarion ‘Marlo Benn’ Benn – Jam Again
4. Ozarie Matthews – Pastor Choking the Bishop
5. Nasir ‘Nasos’ Primus – Dirty Mas
6. Ramon ‘Jose Juan’ Diaz – Until ah wet
7. Jasper ‘Jasper YMC* Alexander – Festival
8. Denis Bowman – Tink butt easy
9. Gregory Pekos’ Cato – Poor Keyboard
10. Shaunelle McKenzie – Doh Study Meh
11. McGaffrey ‘Loombay’ Medford, Jesse Fligh’ Haynes & Brendon ‘Ma
Saunders – Wasted
12. Rayvonne ‘Reva’ Rodney – Zess No Stress
Artistes that qualified for the finals of the Power Soca competition are as follows:
1. Kemmy Christopher – Spirit of Carnival
2. Keneil ‘Dose up’ Alexander – Butt
3. Omarion ‘Marlo Benn’ Benn – Horn me
4. Shor ‘Shorn Beats’ Nimblet, Kelvin ‘Double R’ Wilson & Enric
Marshall – Good Energy
5. Kahm ‘Fligh’ Haynes – Farmer
6. Keith Currency – Rum over people
7. Zimbory ‘Ghaza’ Joseph – Carnival
8. Kertis ‘Gully’ Marshall – Why de cat in the rain
9. Javid ‘Jay-R’ Rouse – Wild
10. Esron ‘Esron Spielbery – Headways
11.Samantha Bryant & Nadine Bryant (Sun Divas) – Sick wuk
12.Alpha ‘Stinger Nettle’ Allick – Bring yo catt in the road
13.Ishatta ‘Shatta’ Da Silva – Long fi see town
14.Kelvin ‘Killy’ Wilson – In Dey
The Ragga Soca Finals will take place on Friday July 7th while Power Soca finals are set to take place on Saturday July 8th.