The finalists of this year’s Ragga Soca and Power Soca Monarch competitions were announced on Tuesday 27th June 2023 by the Carnival Development Corporation the CDC.

The artistes that made it to the finals of the Ragga Soca competition include:

1. Hance John – Bruk out

2. Javid ‘Jay-R’ Rouse – Love of Carnival

3. Omarion ‘Marlo Benn’ Benn – Jam Again

4. Ozarie Matthews – Pastor Choking the Bishop

5. Nasir ‘Nasos’ Primus – Dirty Mas

6. Ramon ‘Jose Juan’ Diaz – Until ah wet

7. Jasper ‘Jasper YMC* Alexander – Festival

8. Denis Bowman – Tink butt easy

9. Gregory Pekos’ Cato – Poor Keyboard

10. Shaunelle McKenzie – Doh Study Meh

11. McGaffrey ‘Loombay’ Medford, Jesse Fligh’ Haynes & Brendon ‘Ma

Saunders – Wasted

12. Rayvonne ‘Reva’ Rodney – Zess No Stress

Artistes that qualified for the finals of the Power Soca competition are as follows:

1. Kemmy Christopher – Spirit of Carnival

2. Keneil ‘Dose up’ Alexander – Butt

3. Omarion ‘Marlo Benn’ Benn – Horn me

4. Shor ‘Shorn Beats’ Nimblet, Kelvin ‘Double R’ Wilson & Enric

Marshall – Good Energy

5. Kahm ‘Fligh’ Haynes – Farmer

6. Keith Currency – Rum over people

7. Zimbory ‘Ghaza’ Joseph – Carnival

8. Kertis ‘Gully’ Marshall – Why de cat in the rain

9. Javid ‘Jay-R’ Rouse – Wild

10. Esron ‘Esron Spielbery – Headways

11.Samantha Bryant & Nadine Bryant (Sun Divas) – Sick wuk

12.Alpha ‘Stinger Nettle’ Allick – Bring yo catt in the road

13.Ishatta ‘Shatta’ Da Silva – Long fi see town

14.Kelvin ‘Killy’ Wilson – In Dey

The Ragga Soca Finals will take place on Friday July 7th while Power Soca finals are set to take place on Saturday July 8th.