The daughter of rapper Kanye West, North West, has announced her debut album.

The ten-year-old is fast growing into a full-blown artiste, having already appeared on the track Talking/Once Again on her father’s latest album Vultures.

Her verse “Miss Westie” surprised many, but it seems that North is taking serious inspiration from her father’s 2004 LP ‘College Dropout’ as she’s previewed several outfits and looks her father wore during that era thanks to clothing and other things Kim Kardashian kept for their children after the divorce.

North’s surprise announcement came on Sunday night at a listening party for ‘Vultures’ where Ye, formerly known as Kanye, has been teasing a part 2 of the project.

North’s parents claim she is as artistic as her father and has creative abilities. Her father, a Grammy-winning artist, appears to be her musical influence and will no doubt be the creative director for her current work.