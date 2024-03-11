Police in the Calliaqua district are investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspected drowning that occurred on Saturday 9th March 2024 at Indian Bay Beach, which claimed the life of Wesley Dick, a 49-year-old Labourer of South Wood/Belmont.

According to preliminary investigations, the deceased and some of his friends arrived at Indian Bay Beach about 2:00 p.m. Moments after getting in, he was seen floating on the water. He was reportedly pulled ashore by other sea bathers. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was performed on Dick but he remained unresponsive.

The Calliaqua police were notified and promptly visited the scene and interviewed witnesses. Dick was later pronounced dead at the scene by a medical practitioner.

The RSVGPF in their release expressed sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by the unfortunate incident.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death.