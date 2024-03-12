Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been passed fit to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a 14-month absence from cricket.

26-year-old Pant has not played since being injured in a serious car accident in December 2022.

It has been confirmed that Pant will play for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL season, which starts on 22 March.

Should Pant show he can keep wicket well, he could feature in India’s squad for the Men’s T20 World Cup in June.

Pant required reconstruction surgery on a ligament in his right knee following the crash, world governing body the ICC has stated. At the time of the crash, reports in India stated Pant also suffered injuries to his back and head.