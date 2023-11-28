Kanye West reportedly wants to further his artistic relationship with Lil Durk by buying him out of his recording contract.

According to TMZ, Ye is currently in active discussions with Alamo Records following his and Durk’s recent “Vultures” collab. Sources claim that Alamo Records CEO Todd Moscowitz prohibited Durk from working on a second song that is set to appear on West’s upcoming album.

Ye, Durk, Ty Dolla $ign and Bump J performed “Vultures” live for the first time ever at Blu Dubai nightclub last weekend.

The track itself was premiered via Power 92 in mid-November and marks West’s first release since joining Cardi B and Lil Durk on a collab in July 2022.

West and Ty have been working on their joint album for a while now but have experienced several delays; the record was initially meant to drop in mid-October but was pushed back as the duo shopped for distributors. The pair also ended up cancelling their multi-stadium listening event on November 3 and have yet to announce a rescheduled date.