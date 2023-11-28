Namibia has booked their spot at the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup after guaranteeing a top-two finish in African qualifying with a game to spare.

The Eagles secured a 58-run over Tanzania in Windhoek and sit top of the table with five wins from five after previous victories against Zimbabwe, Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya.

Next year’s 20-team tournament in the United States and the West Indies will be Namibia’s third consecutive appearance at the T20 World Cup.

According to BBC Sport, the side reached the Super 12 stage as first-time qualifiers in the UAE in 2021 but then suffered a first-round group-stage exit in Australia last year.

Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe remain in contention to secure second spot in the table and join Namibia at the T20 World Cup next year, with Uganda facing east African rivals Kenya on Wednesday.