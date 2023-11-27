The National Insurance Services (NIS) is set to host a pensioner’s appreciation and health day this week.

The event will take place at the NIS’ office from 8:30 am to 12 pm on Friday December 1st.

According to an official release from the NIS, the pensioners will then be treated to breakfast, fruits, and sugar free ice cream from Creamery Novelties ice cream. Additionally, a number of services will also be made available to pensioners such as Nutritional Counselling, Free Eye Testing, GMR and BMI Testing, Elderly Pedicure and Pharmaceutical Consultations.

Director of the NIS Stewart Haynes said the NIS consistently encourages its staff to live healthier lifestyles especially as there is a high number of persons living with non-communicable diseases. He said it would therefore be remiss of the institution not to use every opportunity to encourage pensioners to do the same and in the process provide them with access to necessary healthcare.

According to the NIS, the Pensioners Appreciation and Health Day is made possible with the support and involvement of the Ministry of Health, the National Lotteries Authority, Coreas Distribution Limited, Massy Pharmacy, Courts Optical and Leb’Elle Foot and Nail Clinic.