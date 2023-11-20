Rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are said to be heading to Splitsville as she accuses him of being controlling and isolating her from friends and family.

Kanye and Bianca are said to be on a break, which started more than a month ago following her friends’ concerns for her mental health and well-being.

Kanye is currently in Saudia Arabia recording music, and Bianca is home with her friends and family during the break.

The couple reportedly got married in December 2022, but many of her family were concerned, given Kanye’s previous public behavior following his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

According to Page Six, unnamed sources claimed that Censori’s family was worried about her decision to marry Kanye, who is also someone she knows and has worked closely with in the past.